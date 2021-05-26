ZEE5 premiered outstanding Originals across genres and languages, the OTT giant ZEE5 recently announced a unique situational crime-comedy genre web series – SUNFLOWER with Sunil Grover leading the pack at the sunflower society starring Sunil Grover, Mukul Chadha as Mr Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Sonal Jha as his wife, Ranveer Shourie as Inspector Digendra, and also Girish Kulkarni. Also, Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Sonali Nagrani as Mrs Raj Kapoor, and Saloni Khanna. The show originally all set to release in June 2021 Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion To FINALLY Premiere In India: When, Where And How To Watch Much-Awaited Episode

Mukul Chadda, who is best known for his role as Jagdeep Chadda on the Indian edition of the international hit series The Office and has featured in films such as Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and I, Me Aur Main (2013), has had an interesting journey. Now, the actor will be seen playing a very prominent role in ZEE5’s SUNFLOWER. Also Read - Mahira Khan Breaks Silence on India Banning Pakistani Artistes Post Pulwama Attack: We Have Moved on

Apart from the script, the cast of the show is incredible. When asked about working with working talented actors in the show, Chadda shared, "It was great fun jamming with all the actors. My only regret is that I didn't work with too many of them because almost all my scenes were with 3 actors – Ranvir (Inspector Digendra), Radha (Mrs Ahuja), and Ashwin (Mr Kapoor). On the other hand, I was able to develop a wonderful relationship with each of them. But I wish I had more scenes with some of the other talented actors in the show."

The crime-comedy web series, SUNFLOWER is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called SUNFLOWER, with quirky characters. From thrill, comedy, and drama centered around the characters with their relatable stories, everything revolving around the housing society promises to take you on a roller-coaster ride.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl. It is slated to premiere in April 2021 on ZEE5 Premium.

SUNFLOWER, a ZEE5 Original is slated to premiere on 11 June 2021

