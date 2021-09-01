Pavitra Rishta 2.0 news: Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh launched the trailer of their upcoming series Pavitra Rishta 2.0 at a virtual conference on Wednesday. While Ankita reprised her role of Archana Manav Deshmukh, Shaheer filled in for Sushant and Hiten Tejwani who played Manav in the original series on ZEE TV. Both the actors seemed immensely excited and emotional to be presenting their hardwork in front of the audience. However, one question that kept coming back to them as they shared their joy with the audience was – how much are they missing Sushant Singh Rajput.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Trailer: Archana-Manav Return With Same Simplicity, Sans Sushant Singh Rajput | Watch

Ankita, who was also romantically involved with Sushant for the longest time while shooting for Pavitra Rishta, mentioned that it was very emotional for her to shoot the new season realising that her previous co-star wasn't with her. She said that if Sushant had been here, he would have been very warm and happy seeing her as Archana once again. Ankita recalled the time when she shot for the last episode of the original series and had Sushant visiting her on the sets. She said, "I remember he was so touched and emotional when he got to know that we were shooting for the last episode of Pavitra Rishta. He visited the sets and he saw all that happened. He would have been really emotional today, and really happy seeing me as Archana once again. Everything about Pavitra Rishta is connected with him in some way."

Ankita also talked about the title track of the show which always takes her 12 years back when she began shooting Pavitra Rishta. The actor said that everytime she listens to it, she goes emotional and it reminds her of the simplicity of Archana and Manav’s bonding.

The new season – Pavitra Rishta 2.0 – holds the same essence but a different narrative. This time, Manav and Archana get married but never get a chance to be together as their vows are left incomplete and they have to stay separated because of their family members. The season starts streaming on ZEE5 from September 15.