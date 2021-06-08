The Family Man 2 latest news: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has always been an actor par excellence and with his foray into the web-space, the canvas of his brilliance has only widened. Manoj’s character Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man has got him newfound popularity. Speaking about the same, the actor mentioned that he had a very nice fan following earlier but now, after The Family Man, even teenagers and kids are able to recognise him. Bajpayee also talked about his co-star in the movie, Samantha Akkineni, who plays the role of Raji. Also Read - Meet Chellam Sir: The Mysterious Man From The Family Man 2 Who Can Replace Google Anytime

The popular actor in fact rated Samantha’s performance better than his in the show. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Bajpayee said that his co-stars including Samantha, Sharib Hashmi, and Priyamani have shown such brilliance in their performances that it’s difficult to take that way from them. He was quoted as saying, “I would say Samantha is better than me on the show. As are Sharib [Hashmi] and Priyamani. It gives me a lot of happiness when Sharib and Priyamani get their share of appreciation. I was mesmerised by the amount of hard work Samantha put into the show.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Controversy: NTK Chief Seeman Warns Legal Action For Allegedly Showing 'Sri Lankan Tamilians In Poor Light'

Talking about kids wanting to take a picture with him after The Family Man 2, Bajpayee said, “OTT has taken me to the generation that is growing up now. This generation was not really aware of my previous works. Now, 15- or 16-year-olds come to me, wanting a picture — that’s something I have not enjoyed before. The contribution of The Family Man to my career is that it introduced me to a new fan base.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Video Review | Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Are Ice And Fire | 4 Stars

Did you watch Bajpayee’s performance in The Family 2? Read our review here.