Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone has completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry and it's been a difficult and fulfilling journey for her so far. From making a TV debut with a reality show to stepping into Bollywood and growing in personal life while also struggling through all the criticism and trolling that came her way, she has built a happy space for herself today. In an interview with india.com, Sunny spoke about how much she loves her life today and how she wouldn't trade anything to change it from here. The actor also mentioned her past and the choices she made in life.

Sunny, who is gearing up for her new web series on MX Player titled Anamika, said she understands her life choices and how she accepted herself. The actor referred to her work in the adult film industry and said she learnt to be true to herself and that's the best thing that helped her grow in life. When asked what's that one incident and one phase in life where she decided to 'stand her ground,' Sunny was quoted as saying, "The steps that I have taken with standing up is just being truthful and owning what I have done in my life. I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make and I wouldn't want them to make those choices but being true to myself was the best thing I could do to my life as standing up for myself. The rest just fell in place. I wasn't lying to myself and I wasn't lying to others about who I am."

The popular actor added that both she and her husband, Daniel Weber, often talk about their perfect life and how things are going well on both the personal and the professional front. Answering if this is what she had always desired, Sunny said, "I definitely say this to myself multiple times a day and so does Daniel that we love our lives. We love every single part of it, we love our family and we love the time we get to spend with them. We love that we have amazing things going on with us – work, production, my makeup line, clothing line… so many different things are happening. It is a happy time."

Sunny plays the role of an assassin named Agent M in the show which is directed by Vikram Bhatt. Anamika features her as a woman who is on a revenge mission after losing her memory. Actors Shehzad Sheikh, Rahul Dev, and Sonnalli Seygall join Sunny in this crime-thriller. The show starts streaming on MX Player from March 10. Watch this space for the full interview with Sunny Leone!