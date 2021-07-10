The Family Man girl Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti from the Amazon Prime Video series says that she’s getting a lot of attention on social media. The teenager is very excited to receive love and adulation from the audience. However, she says that she also receives ‘creepy’ messages.Also Read - The Family Man Actor Sharad Kelkar Receives Death Threats And The Reason Will Make You Go ROFL

In a conversation with News18, Ashlesha said that she is enjoying her newfound popularity after the show. The actor played the on-screen daughter of Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari in the show. Dhriti falls for a young man named Kalyan who dupes her as part of a major conspiracy against her father. Talking about the kind of messages she receives on social media, Ashlesha says that she has also started getting marriage proposals online. "I have a lot of 'rishtas' in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don't know how much of it is true," she said.

Earlier, Ashlesha also opened up on performing intimate scenes in the show. She said that she only did her job and trusted her directors with making the scene look appealing to the audience. "Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it," she said.

Ashlesha’s performance has been appreciated in both the seasons of the show and now, she is expected to reprise her role in the third season as well. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have already confirmed the third season of The Family Man, a glimpse of the same was shown towards the end of the second season.