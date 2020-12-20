Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has had a lot to offer to the audience this year, spoke out against the usage of foul language on-screen. The popular actor mentioned that he’s not in support of having his character mouth abusive dialogues but he doesn’t shy away from it when it is the demand of the story. Also Read - The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Tripathi said that the use of 'coarse language' should be avoided in shows and films because it's more about 'what you are trying to put forth as an artiste'. The actor, who has entertained the viewers with his character Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur says that his character in the show demanded him to be harsh with his language and therefore he had to say a few cuss words here and there.

"When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It's not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste," he said.

There are many memes made on Tripathi's characters from various films and shows. However, he says that most of these memes carry the language or the dialogues that don't even belong to the characters he has played. "The onus of being responsible is on the creators, writers, and actors. I hope that the creators of memes exercise a similar restraint and act responsibly. On most occasions, the abusive words used in these memes are not even from my films or dialogues," he said.

Tripathi is here to end the year on a high note with his next film Shakeela. He is playing the role of a popular South Indian actor from the ’90s. The film also features Richa Chadha in the leading role. Apart from Shakeela and Mirzapur, the other projects that kept Tripathi busy this year were the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the new season of Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar, and Ludo on Netflix.