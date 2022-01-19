Pavitra Rishta season 2 trailer: The team of Pavitra Rishta 2 has released its new trailer. Taking the story of Manav and Archana ahead, the trailer shows how even when they are apart, life keeps making them bump into each other to show how ‘kuch rishtey tut ke bhi nahi tutte (some relationships can never be broken even when they are broken).’ The trailer begins with Manav and Archana deciding to complete their education and joining the same college after which they incidentally end up joining the same company where Manav is now reporting to Archana.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: I Haven't Done Anything Wrong With Sushant Singh Rajput | Exclusive Interview

Meanwhile, it appears that both of them have found two other partners who love them dearly and want to spend the rest of their lives with them, Manav and Archana are still connected in some divine fashion though. They are not together but they still care for each other and their hearts still beat for each other. But will they find their love back in this season? Will Manav and Archana finally be seen together after all the family drama and misunderstandings between them? Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: One Day, They'll Understand What Sushant Singh Rajput Meant to me | Exclusive

Watch the trailer of Pavitra Rishta Season 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Review: Love Conquers All And so Does Archana And Manav's Chemistry!

Earlier, while promoting Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita spoke to india.com and expressed how this series is extremely special to her heart. She said playing Archana gives her immense joy and she can’t trade that for anything in the world. “I feel very lucky… somewhere I always used to talk to God about this ‘if given a chance, where would I want to see myself’ and I used to say that I want to relive those six years of my life. I have loved Pavitra Rishta so much with my heart and soul. I just wanted that one opportunity to go back to those days and God gave me that. I feel I am a blessed child. I got those moments to live again. It’s something else… I was glowing while shooting for it again. I have never seen any actor portraying the same character after 12 years – I am just fortunate,” she said.

The actor’s fans are excited to see her back on-screen. Pavitra Rishta season 2 will start streaming on Zee5 from January 28. Did you like the trailer though?