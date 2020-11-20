Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released the teaser of her upcoming Netflix drama titled We Can Be Heroes. She shared a small clip n Instagram that showed a bunch of grown-up superheroes seeking help from their kids who will now unite to save their parents and the world from the alien invaders including Priyanka’s character. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Appointed As British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change: I Am Honoured, PC Tweets

The film is hitting Netflix on January 1 as the big New Year release for kids and those who were in love with superkids Sharkboy and Lava Girl in their childhood. Priyanka shared the teaser on Instagram in the wee hours of Friday and wrote, "Wohooo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon… #WeCanBeHeroes @rodriguez @netflix" (sic)

Priyanka, meanwhile, recently announced that she’ll be living in London for a year as she has got some interesting projects to shoot in the UK. The actor is gearing up for the release of many films including The White Tiger on Netflix. The trailer of the film that also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead, was released online for wide appreciation. The actor has also got another project with Mindy Kaling, and a biopic on Bhagwan Osho’s controversial aide Maa Anand Sheela that she’s producing.