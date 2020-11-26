Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, known for playing the role of Robin in Amazon Prime Video’s hot series Mirzapur 2, is getting married to his girlfriend of seven years, Vandana Joshi. The couple is tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Dehradun. The couple’s friends have now flooded the internet with various pictures from their pre-wedding functions that also happened in Uttarakhand. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Star Priyanshu Painyuli Gets Married to Vandana Joshi Today in Dehradun - Here's All About The Wedding

Priyanshu and Vandana had their Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday. In one picture, the couple is seen coordinating their outfits in bright yellow colour while in the other picture, they are seen looking lovely in red and white at the Sangeet. Also Read - The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

On Tuesday, Vandana too, posted a monochrome picture of herself clicked during her Mehendi ceremony. The bride could be seen flaunting her henna clad hands while looking stunning in a lehenga. In another post, she could be seen clinking her kalire. In a few videos that are going viral on social media, the couple is seen dancing energetically to the beats of a Punjabi number. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Review: There's More to it Than Just Bhaukaal, Rasika Dugal is Star

Priyanshu left for her wedding festivities on Tuesday and the couple will be coming back to Mumbai soon after getting married owing to their professional commitments. The couple fell in love seven years back while working on a musical show curated by Vaibhavi Merchant. Later, Priyanshu became an actor and Vandana started doing choreography, and their relationship only grew deeper.

Talking about their relationship in his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanshu said, “We have travelled and performed together in several countries for around two years. I come from a stage background, and Vandana has been on Dance India Dance and many TV shows. I loved her dancing while she loved my acting.”

Our best wishes to the couple!