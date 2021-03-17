Love has no horizons, no boundaries, and no limitations to follow. It can lead one to experience the strangest of emotions and accept the weirdest of thoughts. And yet when you fall in love, all you want to do is fall some more. Seven years back when the story of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Faaroqi hit the screens on Indian television, romance was seen as the only escape from the heavy and overtly dramatic saas-bahu sagas that were gaining the soaring TRPs. Qubool Hai came like a breath of fresh air where the chemistry between its lead actors – Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti – won everyone over. The makers tried to do the same for OTT platforms this time. With Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5, the same love story was brought on to break the monotony of gory shows and predictable heartland dramas on various OTT platforms. Also Read - ‘Silence Can You Hear It’ Trailer: Watch Manoj Bajpayee In An Angry Cop Avatar In This Intense, Spine-Chilling Film

From its first episode itself, Qubool Hai 2.0 sets the tone of being an absolutely dreamy affair. Set in Serbia, and Pakistan, the show gets its main characters – Asad and Zoa – to make them fall in love again in a beautiful cross-border love story. They are introduced to each other when dressed in a white bridal lehenga, Zoya is gliding on the roads trying to save her life, and Asad is driving his swanky car only to completely drool after her in the first glimpse itself. Bam! there you get the first scene that makes your heart aflutter and you realise even after so many years, Asad and Zoya share the same spark. They meet in difficult circumstances, hate each other from the word go, then slowly start loving each other's company, deal with separation for some time, and without knowing what the future has saved for them – they allow themselves to fall in love – wholly and daringly.

If you thought that Karan and Surbhi made a terrific pair on TV, they make an even more stunning couple in Qubool Hai 2.0. The writers have, quite meticulously, worked on keeping the traits that defined the two characters in the previous story – Zoya still loves to curate impromptu shayaris and Mr Khan loves to hold a no-nonsense stance in almost all the situations. He saves her life again and again and yet not for once you feel that Zoya is a damsel in distress. While Karan once again proves that no one can play a suave, charming, fit, and hard-headed hero better than him in a romantic story, Surbhi is even more nuanced, impressive, and simply radiant in her approach to Zoya.

The show keeps you engrossed and entangled in the constantly unravelling mysteries, and new sub-plotlines as Asad and Zoya fight goons, and stay in hiding unaware of the larger picture ahead. Later, some new twists are introduced to make the narrative even more interesting when you keep scratching your heads to see if there’s something else behind this fascination and evident spark between the two. The romance comes in unexpected moments and you are totally floored – like in a scene when Asad plans the entire proposal date for Zoya in a way that she imagines for the protagonists of her stories as a published author. But, their bonding is yet to happen, the deeper connection is yet to be established and a love that can transcend boundaries is yet to be proved to the audience. Qubool Hai season 3 is yet to arrive that will decide Asad and Zoya’s fate together… come back for it here!