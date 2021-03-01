Zoya Farooqi and Asad Ahmed Khan are back to entertain the viewers with their love-and-hate relationship in season 2 of the popular series Qubool Hai. The makers have released the trailer of the second season on ZEE5 and it’s slated to premiere on the OTT platform on March 12. Starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, Qubool Hai 2.0 comes with an entirely different storyline. Also Read - Bipasha Basu Rings Karan Singh Grover's Birthday Amidst Sand, Sun, Beach And 'Monkey Love' in Maldives

This means that the viewers who instantly fell in love with the chemistry between Asad and Zoya in the ZEE TV show over 10 years back are in for a new surprise. The trailer gives a glimpse of the plot that features Surbhi in the role of Zoya who's a Pakistani resident and KSG as Asad, who's a cop. They meet each other on a mission and fall in love only to realise that Asad is the man who killed Zoya's father in the past which leads to heartbreak.

Now, will Zoya and Asad end up becoming the ever-so-lovable couple again or will they be taken to different paths in life, is what comprises the storyline of Qubool Hai 2.0. And before you think the trailer has ended, Surbhi and Karan manage to tease you with a passionate kiss scene.

Qubool 2.0 also features Mandira Bedi, Lillete Dubey, and Arif Zakaria among others. The story of eternal love has been put to test again. Watch out for this love story on unravel on ZEE5.