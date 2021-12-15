Money Heist has been a massive hit in India and fans are definitely missing the series after bidding ‘Bella Ciao’ to it with its explosive finale. But do you know Money Heist has an Indian connection? Well, yes. Remember the hacker Shakir, who guides the Professor and his crew during their mission inside the Bank of Spain? The actor, who plays the role of a hacker, is Ajay Jethi. He is a Spain-based Indian actor and started out as a construction labourer on a work visa in Barcelona. Hailing from a village in Patiala in Punjab, he has always been passionate about acting since he was a kid and would participate in Punjabi plays based on the works of Arthur Miller and Shakespeare. However, his father did not support his dreams and sent him to Spain in 2005 on a work visa to work as a construction labourer.Also Read - Money Heist Professor Aka Álvaro Morte Opens Up About The Impact of Show On His Life

After a year of working as a labourer in Spain, he shifted to a factory job and used the money from there to take Spanish language lessons and acting classes. After getting a bit role in small films and ads, Ajay got his big break when he was picked for Money Heist by the director Alex Pina. Also Read - Money Heist 5 Vol. 2 Twitter Review: Fans Get Emotional as The Finale Blows Mind

In an interview with Manorama, Ajay said, “After a year of working as a labourer in Spain, I shifted to a factory job and using the money from there, took Spanish language lessons and acting classes.” Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The role in the Money Heist was definitely a game-changer for him as his character as a hacker left an impression on the audience. On receiving much love from the fans, he told Quint, “It’s a small character, but I never expected to get this much love.”