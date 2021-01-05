Web-series Sacred Games has always been in high demand. After the first and second season, the wait for season three continues as the renewal for SG is yet to be done. There is bad news for all Sacred Games fans. The highly-acclaimed Netflix series doesn’t have part 3. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who acquired a new level of fame as Ganesh Gaitonde, confirmed season 3 of Sacred Games isn’t happening as there is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel to be put. While speaking to SpotBoye, the actor revealed: “Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been said. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel to be put in Season 3.” Also Read - From Scam 1992 To Sacred Games, Here is The List of Web Series Sequels We All Have Been Waiting For!

Nawaz shared his experience of working in the web-series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. "Sacred Games got the kind of worldwide acclaim that none of us associated with the series had seen before. I remember shooting in Rome for Tannishta Chatterjee's film and over there too there were so many people talking to me about Sacred Games. So we all felt it was right to do it again, and we did a second season," said Nawaz.

Nawaz aka Ganesh's dialogues were very popular in Netflix's series. He gives credits to the writers who wrote his lines. "But I can't take credit for the popularity of the lines that I spoke. I didn't write them. In India, we often give credit to the actor for a popular line. In Yash Chopra Saab's Deewaar, Shashi Kapoor Saab spoke the line, 'Mere Paas Maa Hai'. But it was Salim-Javed who wrote that line. So the credit must go to them", added Nawaz.

The crime-thriller has a stellar star cast. It includes Jatin Sarna, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Kalki, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi and Rajshri Deshpande.

