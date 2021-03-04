After the stupendous success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, director Hansal Mehta along with Applause Entertainment has announced season two of the highly popular show. The second season will show the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country in the year 2003. Also Read - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Gets a Fan in Vikas Khanna, Chef Says 'It's a World-Class Show'

Mehta took to Twitter to make the announcement and say that he’s going to try his best to make this story as appealing as Scam 1992 that was spearheaded by Pratik Gandhi. While the cast of Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi is yet to be revealed, the makers announced that the story is being fleshed by Marathi writer Kiran Yadnyopavit and author Sanjay Singh. The show is going to be based on Singh’s book titled ‘Reporter Ki Diary’ that entailed the entire story of how the journalist-turned-author broke the news of the big scam and followed the lead. Also Read - From Scam 1992 To Sacred Games, Here is The List of Web Series Sequels We All Have Been Waiting For!

Season 2 is currently in the pre-production stage and is getting prepared for release next year on the same OTT platform. While announcing the new season of the Scam series, the makers wrote, “The series promised to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka. It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around Rs 20,000 crores (sic).” Also Read - How Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Changed Pratik Gandhi's Life, Actor Says 'Could Never Dream of This'

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi?

Abdul Karim Telgi was convicted in one of the biggest known scams in the history of India called ‘Stamp Paper Scam’. Telgi, who was initially involved in making fake passports started counterfeiting stamp paper in India. He reportedly used to sell the stamp papers to banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerage firms. On January 17, 2006, he was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. In the following year, he was sent to another 13 years of imprisonment in a different aspect of the same case.

In 2008, a film titled Mudrank (The Stamp) was being made on his life and the entire scam, however, it was never released after Telgi filed a case against the makers on the grounds that it might damage the legal appeals in his case. In 2020, actor Rohit Roy starred in a web-series titled Paper in which he played the role of Telgi. The series was released on Ullu App.

Telgi died in the year 2017 in Bengaluru after suffering from meningitis.