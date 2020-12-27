Actor Pratik Gandhi has had to go through a lot in the COVID time but the super success of his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story compensated for everything. He is one of the most loved actors today and is being considered for ‘complex roles’ in movies and shows. In an interview with entertainment portal Spotboye, Pratik talked about how Scam 1992 changed his life forever and he couldn’t be more grateful. Also Read - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Won Nothing at Filmfare OTT Awards And There's a Legit Reason Behind it!

The talented actor said that the show’s success has changed the way filmmakers approach him now. He said, “Now I get narrations from filmmakers. This was something I could never dream of before Scam 1992. I am also being considered for the protagonist’s role.” Also Read - #1: Scam 1992 Smashes IMDb Record, Beats Breaking Bad, Chernobyl, And GoT in Ratings

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 features Pratik in the titular role as the man who changed the history of the stock market in India. The actor added that he is scheduled to do more web-shows now and people are offering him better roles after the show. “After I played Harshad Mehta, they are seeing me in complex characters. I will do more web series, more theatre, and at least one regional film in 2021,” he said.

Pratik went on to talk about the OTT space and how it gave so much to both the actors and the filmmakers. He said that the biggest thing it has done in the industry is that it has removed the ‘terror of box-office bullying’ and ‘performance anxiety’. The actor said that the makers are now open to tell good stories without thinking of the commercial aspects.

Praising Pratik’s acting skills in the show, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and had written that ‘in Pratik, a star is born.’ Several other celebs also praised the actor for his performance in the show. Director Hansal Mehta recently took to Twitter and revealed why the show didn’t win anything at the Filmfare OTT Awards despite being widely appreciated. He wrote that the show wasn’t eligible for nomination as it released after the cut-off date.

What are your views about Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story?