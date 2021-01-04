Masterchef Vikas Khanna says he loved watching Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The Michelin star chef talked to Spotboye in his latest interview and mentioned how he’s watching a few shows on OTT Platforms in between work and he absolutely loved Hansal Mehta’s directorial that has received wide appreciation for its content and performances. Also Read - From Scam 1992 To Sacred Games, Here is The List of Web Series Sequels We All Have Been Waiting For!

Khanna said that Mehta has put India on a world map by making such a brilliant series about an incident that's based in India. The New York-based chef was quoted saying, "When I'm in-between projects I have time to watch movies. What I've seen on the OTT platform has really impressed me. Lots of serials from India are so good. Recently I watched the series Scam 1992. It is just brilliant. It's a world-class show."

He also talked about Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime that was directed by Richie Mehta. Khanna said, "I've been a fan of Hansal Mehta's work for years. Delhi Crime deserves every award. I was so proud of Scam and Delhi Crime. People like Hansal and Apurva Asrani are putting Indian cinema on an international platform."

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has received the best word-of-mouth from the viewers. Right from Pratik Gandhi's performance in the titular role to Hansal Mehta's directing abilities – everything about the series has turned out to be a winner. Reacting to the same, Gandhi recently said, "Now I get narrations from filmmakers. This was something I could never dream of before Scam 1992. I am also being considered for the protagonist's role. After I played Harshad Mehta, they are seeing me in complex characters. I will do more web series, more theatre, and at least one regional film in 2021."

