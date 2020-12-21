Director Hansal Mehta’s latest offering Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has taken over the OTT audience by storm. It has emerged as the most successful and widely appreciated series of the year and yet in the recently announced Filmfare OTT awards, it failed to get even one nomination or a trophy. Now, director Hansal Mehta came out to talk about the same on Twitter on Sunday. Also Read - Money Heist Beats Scam: 1992 And Mirzapur 2 to Become Top Searched Show in India as Per Google Trends List 2020

Mehta, who has been hailed as the master director with Scam 1992, revealed that the show actually was released after the cut-off list of the award show. He said that the Pratik Gandhi starrer was ‘not eligible’ to be nominated as it came out after the cut-off date of this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards. His tweet read, “Seeing many tweets echoing similar sentiments. #Scam1992 was released much after the cutoff date for this year’s #FilmfareOTTAwards. Hence it was not eligible for nomination. Our biggest award is the love we continue to receive from you,(sic)” Also Read - #1: Scam 1992 Smashes IMDb Record, Beats Breaking Bad, Chernobyl, And GoT in Ratings

Mehta went on to praise the winners and maintained that they are all legit trophy-takers. “Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness, (sic)” he added in another tweet.

The awards ceremony was dignified and as safe as possible. Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 20, 2020

Anushka Sharma-produced Pataal Lok, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man, and Sushmita Sen‘s comeback Arya won big at this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards. Check out the full list here:

Best Series: Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor, Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor, Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Director, Series: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Critics Choice Best Actor, Drama Series (Female): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Critics Choice Best Actor, Drama Series (Male): Manoj Bajpai (The Family Man)

Best Film, Web Original: Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Web Original, Film (Female): Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Comedy Series: Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama Series (Female ): Divya Dutta (Special Ops)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama Series ( Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into the Shadows)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Web Original Film (Male): Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)

Critics Choice Best Actress, Comedy Series: Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavalli)

Best Actor, Supporting Role, Comedy (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor, Supporting Role, Comedy (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Actor, Comedy (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Critics Choice Best Director, Series: Raj DK and Krishna Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Critics Choice Best Series: The Family Man

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Advait Nemlekar (Special Ops)

Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Dialogues: Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK (The Family Man)

Best Costume, Series: Ayesha Khanna (The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye )

Best Cinematographer, Series: Sylvester Fonseca, Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (series/special): Times of Music

Best Original Story, Series: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Gunjit Chopra, Hardik Mehta (Paatal Lok)

Best Screenplay, Series: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Gunjit Chopra, Hardik Mehta (Paatal Lok )

Best Editing, Series: Praveen Kathikuloth (Special Ops)

Best Production Design, Series: Rajneesh Hedao (The Forgotten Army: Azaadi ke liye)