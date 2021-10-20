Squid Game Controversy: Indian actor Anupam Tripathi is being lauded for his portrayal of the character Ali Abdul in Netflix’s top show currently – Squid Game. He is being appreciated for his performance in the role of a Pakistani immigrant in South Korea who plays life-risking games for money. While social media is abuzz with all kinds of debates and discussions about Squid Game, our neighbours don’t seem happy with the choice of actors that the makers have made in the show.Also Read - Squid Game Review: Why This South Korean Survival Thriller is a Must-Watch!

Twitter is flooded with posts objecting to the casting of Anupam Tripathi in the role of a Pakistani national. Viewers in Pakistan are of the opinion that a Pakistani actor should have done more justice to the character and its high time that the international filmmakers start noticing the capabilities of Pakistani artistes as well. Check out these tweets:

#SquidGame did a wrong thing. They didn’t care how bad India and Pakistan’s relationship is. They cast Indian actor as Pakistan character.

I really think the real Pakistani actor should’ve cast.

(continue) pic.twitter.com/Cm3yWtFYtI — Parasite 🎬’s PEACH BICTH🍑 (@ShutDa_Ur_Mouth) October 7, 2021

Also Read - Abu Dhabi Just Hosted a Real-Life Version of Squid Game; Minus The Violence, Of Course | See Pics

Just Finished Netflix series Squid Games season 1,

A good show but It’s so frustrating to see Pakistani characters in big TV series being played by Indian actors. Why can’t these productions cast original Pakistani actors for such roles?.#SquidGames #Netflix — Wadoodsanjrani (@SanjraniWadood) October 10, 2021

why Pakistani characters are being played by Indian actors? why can’t these productions cast original Pakistani actors?#SquidGame #MoneyHeist #netflix pic.twitter.com/DQwVy3wefR — SheharBano. (@oyeee_banooo) October 8, 2021

Squid Game has emerged as the most-watched in its first month on Netflix, beating its own show Bridgerton with 111 million households having watched it within 28 days. The South Korean drama has also surged past the popularity level of Money Heist season 5 which was clearly one of the most anticipated shows of the year on the streaming platform.

The other actors in Squid Game are HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Yoo-Mi, Park Hae Soo, and Kim Joo-ryeon among others.