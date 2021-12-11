Sushmita Sen in The Weekend Interview: Sushmita Sen is back on our television screens with the second season of Aarya. Even after the first season of the show had set really high standards, the second season is receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sushmita Sen talked about the show and revealed how her comeback with the same has been really special. The actor also talked about similarities between herself and Aarya but added that season two’s Aarya is very different. Further, Sushmita Sen was asked what she thinks about making a female, a hero in an industry where most of the heroic roles are dominated by men. Sushmita called it a progressive step and thanked director Ram Madhvani for the same. Apart from this, Sushmita Sen also talked about what all has changed in the industry in these many years, especially for the female actors. Read her The Weekend Interview here:Also Read - Aarya 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

How does it feel to be a part of the most anticipated show?

If I wasn’t resting so elegantly, I would show it to you dancing on the top of this couch. That’s how I feel about it. You know to come back, 10 saal ke baad aap jab wapis aate ho not to just an art form and to a different platform, there’s something which you love doing but you come back to people who jaise hum kehte hai na ki aapke ek screen age hoti hai, aap 90s se films mein kaam kar rahe hai, people kind of say, ‘bahut dekh liya isko’ (We talk about the screen age of an actor, you have worked in 90s cinema, people say they have seen him/her a lot). I have been so blessed with an audience who said, ‘come back, we want to watch more of you.’ I think they are the single most important reason for me to say I can do this, I can do this again, I can come back and be a student of cinema, learn a whole new different method and come and do Aarya. Also Read - Aarya 2 Twitter Review: Sushmita Sen Steals The Show With Her Swag and Style, Fans Call Her 'Fierce Tigress'

You made a comeback with Aarya. While you were shooting for season one, did you imagine the show will be such a big success?

Success is a dangerous thing in this business. You could be doing the biggest banner film, with the biggest co-stars and huge budget, all of it but you cannot guarantee your success. What I was sure of, all my boxes were ticked. It was an author-backed fantastic role, the adaptation of a show like Penoza. So you kind of knew, you were working with a screenplay which has been very very successful. You were working with one of the best teams that you can hope for – Mr Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhvani who is the producer. Aankh bandh karke you could trust (you can close your eyes and trust them) and of course they had a script like Aarya which was set with some incredible characters and a 360-degree approach to shooting it. Jahab pe koi cut nahi hai, koi close-up, over-shoulder, kuch bhi nahi hai. Yahan tak ki agar aapko rona hai scene mein toh glycerine bhi nahi hai (There were no cuts while shooting, no close-ups, no over-shoulder. There was nothing. Even if you have to cry in a scene, there was no glycerine). But you be in the moment and live it. It was a good different school. Ek ek take 25 minutes, 30 minutes ka tha (Each of these takes used to be 25-30 mins long) which we were not used to. So it brought me not just back to cinema and storytelling but it brought me back to being a student of cinema and I am very grateful that I have it. Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2, Madhuri Dixit Takes Us Back To How Sushmita Sen's Character Became 'Mom To Don'

Aarya is not a villain but a hero despite being associated with the world of crime and drugs. What do you think makes Aarya a hero?

Bahut soch samajh ke likha gaya hai sawaal (A very thoughful question). I think, yeh drugs ke jagah koi aur problem ho sakti thi, bandook ki jagan talwar ho sakte the, aur kuch nahi toh kisi ke kadve shabd ho sakte the (It could have been some other problem and not drugs, it could have been a sword instead of a gun. If not something else, it could have been somebody’s bitter words). Life puts us symbolically in difficult situations, all the time. Why we root for Aarya is because Aarya ko sahi aur galat mein hamesh sahi raaste pe chalna pasand hai. Lekhi jab zindagi aapko kehti hai ya toh aap sher ki sawari karlo ya sher kha jaaega aapko (Between what is right and what is not, Aarya always opts for right. When life tells you to either ride a lion or else it will eat you up), when you have a choice like that then you say ‘Karle Aarya sher ke sawari (Go, ride that lion).’ Because otherwise, this sher will eat you up and then you start rooting for that character.

“Kaye baar baat galat aur sahi nahi, galat aur kam galat ki hoti hai” is your iconic dialogue from season one. Do you think when you put such strong dialogues on screen, there’s also a lot of responsibility because you don’t know how somebody might end up interpreting this for their benefit?

True that but I also know that you could say something very sublimate and innocent, which this dialogue is not. But you can say something very innocently but still, take the wrong meaning from it which has happened so many times that you cannot really take on the onus or the responsibility of other people’s conscious or unconscious behaviour. What you can do is be responsible with your own and I think that’s where the buck stops. When you come to see a movie, every movie or every storytelling is not about social messaging, it’s fictional or it’s real – whatever it is, it’s life. Right? It is imitating life or depicting life. In both cases, we are not kindergarten kids, ‘humne yeh dialogue suna toh humne kaha aab toh yeh karna banta hai (We heard this dialogued and therefore we must do it).’ So I think people when they want to use it as an excuse, they do, but no, we are not that powerful.

Are there any similarities between Sushmita and Aarya? What did you learn from Aarya?

There are lots of similarities between us. In fact, my director Mr Ram Madhvani has (said) since season one, so much of Sushmita has been put into Aarya. But, in season two, I was just mentioning this today on Instagram, I was driving back from the airport and I saw this huge poster of the red-faced Aarya and for the first time I said, that’s not me, that’s Aarya. She is now starting to have her own presence and her own personality. She has got her own life. Yeh season one mein nahi tha itna, season two mein bahut hai. What I have learned from Aarya is you don’t quit. It’s one thing to believe that but there’s an innate strength that does not scream or yell and shout or get violent. There’s a strength in being silent and doing what needs to be done, Aarya has that strength that does not allow her to quit. There are times in the scene when I am just looking at my director and saying ‘My God, I think if I were in this situation I don’t know what I would have done.’ Aarya is calm, collected, dying inside but her strongest ever.

In an industry where most of the heroic characters are dominated by men. How big do you think it is to make Aarya, a female, a hero?

It’s huge. Beautiful question because you have to understand that I am coming from 90s cinema where half the time we weren’t even part of the hoardings, let alone be an author back role. It would be huge news if there was a woman-centric script and then they used to say that a heroine is carrying a film on her shoulder. Things like that. It never used to do well also. Because you had a limited budget, limited marketing, no one watched it. I know, I have done films like that. Now, to see hoarding and to see hoardings all over Bombay with Aarya, the protagonist being centre staged. It’s an evolution. I think it’s a huge huge journey of progression. I love Disney+ Hotstar for doing that. I love Ram Madhvani for doing that, for breaking that barrier and to say ‘Well this is that story of Aarya. Aarya happens to be a woman.’ We are not trying to be woman-centric. We are going with the storytelling. The audience today has accepted it with both hands and embraced the idea. So I think this is a great time to be a storyteller, a great time to be an actor.