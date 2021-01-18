An FIR has been filed in Lucknow against the makers of the Amazon Prime Video web-series Tandav for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. News agency ANI tweeted to inform that Hazratganj Kotwali has registered a case against the show’s director Ali Abbas Zafar, head of original content Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and writer Gaurav Solanki among others associated with the show. Also Read - Tandav Row: FIR Registered Against Amazon India Content Head, Director of Web Series For Hurting Religious Sentiments

"Lucknow: FIR registered at Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments," read the tweet.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2021

Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, and Sunil Grover among others, it’s a political drama that has emerged as the biggest series of the year so far. The show has attracted criticism from a section of the audience who have majorly objected to two scenes: One in which Zeeshan’s character named Shiva is seen using the ‘F’ word while doing a play, and the other in which Sandhya Mridul’s character is mouthing a dialogue about ‘Dalits’.

