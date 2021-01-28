After Gauahar Khan, actor Richa Chadha and Konkona Sensharma also reacted to the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant protection to the makers and actors of the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. Several complaints have been lodged and criminal cases have been filed against the team for allegedly ‘hurting the religious sentiments’ which is punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Tandav Star Gauahar Khan Reacts to Supreme Court's Order of Providing 'no Protection' to Actors Against Arrest

On Thursday, Richa took to Twitter to react to the SC's order in the case. The actor, without speaking much, just left a sarcastic comment on a tweet sharing the order. Richa simply wrote, "Priorities of the apex court". (sic)

On Wednesday, the apex court mentioned that the ‘right to speech is not absolute’ while telling the lawyer of actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub that the actors of the show had read the script and agreed to do the show. The lawyer had argued that the views of a character cannot be held against the actors. “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments,” said the court.

Konkona Sensharma, who’s known for her powerful performances in both mainstream and parallel movies, also reacted strongly to the entire issue. She tweeted, “Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?” (sic)

Despite an official apology and removal of contentious scenes from the series, the outrage over Tandav doesn’t seem to stop. The show is a nine-episode series that explores the whole exploitation of power, politics, and drama. Apart from Zeeshan and Gauahar, it also features Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others. The show is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.