Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, and Md. Zeeshan Ayyub among others, released on Amazon Prime Video today. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is getting a lot of reviews on social media with hashtag #Tandav trending on Twitter since morning. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters
Zafar has pulled a big casting coup with Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video show is a political drama where Saif plays the rising evil leader and Zeeshan plays the role of a University leader who represents the group of students fighting for rights and inequality. However, despite its stunning starcast and dramatic storyline, Tandav has received a mixed response on Twitter. While many viewers are appreciating the makers’ ability to come out with a story that comments on the political fabric of the country, many are of the opinion that the show allegedly makes fun of Hindu Gods. Check out a few reactions here: Also Read - Tandav Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia's Web-Series Will Take You Into The World of Dark Politics
Tandav is the first major web-series of the year that has left the audience divided. The show is also the debut of Saif Ali Khan on Amazon Prime Video after a fantastic run on Netflix with Sacred Games. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah Jane Deas, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, and Kritika Kamra among others feature in the supporting starcast.
Watch out this space for a detailed review on Tandav!