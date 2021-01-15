Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, and Md. Zeeshan Ayyub among others, released on Amazon Prime Video today. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is getting a lot of reviews on social media with hashtag #Tandav trending on Twitter since morning. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters

Zafar has pulled a big casting coup with Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video show is a political drama where Saif plays the rising evil leader and Zeeshan plays the role of a University leader who represents the group of students fighting for rights and inequality. However, despite its stunning starcast and dramatic storyline, Tandav has received a mixed response on Twitter. While many viewers are appreciating the makers’ ability to come out with a story that comments on the political fabric of the country, many are of the opinion that the show allegedly makes fun of Hindu Gods. Check out a few reactions here: Also Read - Tandav Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia's Web-Series Will Take You Into The World of Dark Politics

Can I demand compensation from the makers of Tandav for misguiding me through the trailer then making me watch first 2 episodes out of no sense 😑 Also Read - Tandav Character Posters: Check Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover's Roles in Political Drama ( The one who can Act n was acting nice was shown dead in beginning only ) #Tandav — विभू पाल_सूर्यवंशी (@vibhupal) January 15, 2021

#Tandav is well written political drama which is more engaging. Great casting of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayub playing their exceptional commands in Movie Skills and Presentation Happy With @aliabbaszafar who made Tiger/Sultan#TandavOnPrime #TandavReview — PM Lohia (@ModernLohia) January 15, 2021

VNU as #JNU love it. F**king amazing this is. First binge worthy show of 2021. @PrimeVideoIN you have a winner here. #Tandav — STG (@GoneSpeaks) January 15, 2021

Just initial half of #Tandav , with such a starcast had expected a lot. Pathetic storyline, with a strong genre of political drama and such powerful actors they could have done wonders. Sadly creators have missed the plot. Doesnt compel to watch further at all. #TandavOnPrime — Sandeep Tatkare (@Sandeeptatkare) January 15, 2021

Oh definitely. That’s what I meant. Prakash Jha is the director of movies like Rajneeti, Aarakshan, Chakryavyuh & Satyagraha. Movies focusing on social issues, politics, etc.

But #Tandav looks made for the more Western crowd. From the looks of episode 1 at least.#TandavOnPrime — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) January 15, 2021

Multistarer project carries the baggage, a debutante/y actor might not hv that amount of importance or screen time but in #Tandav #SanaMir is that connecting integral arc btw politics at centre & politics at university, @Kritika_Kamra ♡ nailed her every presence.#TandavOnPrime — My Way (@kk_tkk_myway) January 15, 2021

#Tandav

Dear Bhakts if you don’t like Tandav.

Than go for this…. 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/wwjM3UfpUG — PerfectMunda (@UtahTheNomad) January 15, 2021

Tandav is the first major web-series of the year that has left the audience divided. The show is also the debut of Saif Ali Khan on Amazon Prime Video after a fantastic run on Netflix with Sacred Games. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah Jane Deas, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni, and Kritika Kamra among others feature in the supporting starcast.

Watch out this space for a detailed review on Tandav!