Netflix show The Crown might have received a lot of anticipated reviews but it also ended up upsetting many, which was quite expected. The show that narrates the story of the royal family of the UK premiered with its new season on Sunday. This fourth season was one of the most anticipated for the reason that it showed the highs and lows in Princess Diana’s life and the infamous betrayal by Prince Charles. However, the show is now being slammed for showing a negative portrayal of the royal family. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan is a Big Fan of Netflix's The Crown - Here’s The Proof

Biographer Penny Junor, who has been covering the royal family for around four decades told The Times that the show gives a ‘horrible’ portrayal of all the royal family members and it’s nothing more than a rich screen drama. He was quoted as saying, “Peter Morgan has invented stuff to make expensive and very rich drama. It’s the most cruel and unfair and horrible portrayal of almost all of them.” Also Read - Trailer: Swara Bhasker Questions Patriarchy Again in Netflix' Bhaag Beanie Bhaag But is it a Copied Show?

She went on to object to the unfactual errors presented in the show related to Lord Mountbatten. Junor said that the scene in which the heir apparent is chided by his uncle for being obsessed with Camilla Parker Bowles is ‘not historically accurate.’ Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Netflix's New Series Showcases Lifestyles of Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, Neelam Kothari

Earlier, as reported by The Sun, a friend of Prince William had informed that ‘His Royal Highness has never watched the show’. One of Charles’ friends was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, “They are dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget.”

What are your views?