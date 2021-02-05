Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man is delayed. Despite mentioning in their tweet that it’s coming as scheduled, Amazon seems to be in two minds about the release date of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. The director of the popular series – Raj and DK – announced on Instagram that the series is scheduled to arrive ‘this summer’. However, they didn’t mention the final date even in their post. Also Read - The Family Man 2 NOT Releasing on Feb 12 as Amazon Prime Video Deals With Mirzapur-Tandav Fiasco?

“We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you,” read the post. Also Read - Watch ‘The Family Man Season 1’ For Free on Amazon Prime Video Till January 19

There has been a lot of back-and-forth regarding the release of The Family Man. The makers had earlier released a teaser of the show, announcing the release date to be February 12. However, after the entire Tandav debacle that put Amazon Prime in the spot, the makers now seem to have decided to push the release date which is likely to be revealed next month itself.

The Family Man is a ‘family’ drama wrapped in a thriller that revolves around a ‘family man’, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and how he tackles his two roles while working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

There’s a lot of buzz around The Family Man season 2. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!