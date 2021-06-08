Mumbai: The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is receiving all kinds of applauds ever since the web series has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from the actors playing titular roles, viewers are mighty impressed with the performances of new entrants on the show and one such actor is Abhay Verma, who played the role of misguided youth, Kalyan aka Salman. In the show, he works with the terrorist group and kidnaps Srikant Tiwari’s daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) on Tiwari’s nemesis Sajid’s order. Also Read - Ray Trailer Out: Anthology of Four Gripping Stories Inspired By Satyajit Ray, Can Mankind Be Equal To God?

The actor has been receiving overwhelming responses from the viewers. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heart-warming post thanking people for showering love and appreciating his performance. He further thanked the directors of the show – Raj and DK for giving him the opportunity to play the character of Kalyan in the critically-acclaimed web series. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni is Better Than me in The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee

Abhay grabbed headlines after Akshay Kumar launched the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on PM Narendra Modi titled Mann Bairagi. The film features Abhay in the role of PM Modi. Apart from this, he has also been a part of several campaigns and has featured in web shows such as Little Things and Marzi.