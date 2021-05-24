Mumbai: Days after the release of The Family Man 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkikeni, Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiku has written a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to stop the broadcast of the much-awaited web series, alleging that it shows Tamilians in a negative light. As per Vaiku, the show depicted, “Tamilians as terrorists and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan. These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial.” Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Was Only One Who Used To Come In Maruti Van

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder, Seeman demanded a ban on The Family Man season 2 for ‘intentionally portraying the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people’. He also alleged that its story being set in Chennai was no coincidence. Also Read - The Family Man Season 3 Confirmed, Amazon Prime Video to Make Announcement Soon | Deets Inside

Now, the directors of the show, Raj and DK, have clarified in a press statement, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.” Also Read - The Family 2 Intentionally Portrays LTTE as Terrorists: NTK Founder Seeman on Amazon Prime Series

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The web series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.