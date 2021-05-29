Mumbai: Days before the release of Manoj Bajpayee‘s much-awaited series, The Family Man 2, has fallen under controversies after a number of protests began calling for a ban on the show as it allegedly hurts the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and also people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Manoj Thangaraj, has written to Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar to ban on screening of the show on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. As per many protestors, it allegedly depicts ‘Tamil as terrorists’. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni on Being Part of The Family Man Season 2: ‘I Was Feeling Might Proud’

As the protests continue, now Amazon Prime Video has issued a gag order to Samantha Akkineni, barring her from speaking about the show. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “There are always protests to certain characters or portrayals in films or series, this comes since the audience are only exposed to a small part of what to expect, which could look a certain way. In the case with Samantha’s character in The Family Man 2, people have taken an objection to her character, but they have not really seen the full range of what she portrays. Amazon Prime Video like most content creators would like to avoid controversies prior to the release of their venture. The gag order to refrain from speak about the show is exactly that, so the audience feeling and sentiments that have been hurt can be assuaged.” Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2 Controversy: ‘The Ones Leading The Show Are Mainly Tamilians’

However, after the rising controversy, the makers had put up a clarification on the issue and wrote, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 to be Banned in Tamil Nadu? IT Minister Writes to Centre About Controversy

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The web series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.