Mumbai: A few days after The Family Man 2 release on Amazon Prime Video, Naam Tamilar Chief (NTK) Seeman has now called for a ban on the show. In a detailed statement, he alleged that Family Man season one hurts the sentiments of Muslims while the second season allegedly showed Sri Lankan Tamils in poor light. He further urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and ban the show. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Video Review | Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Are Ice And Fire | 4 Stars

On June 5, he released yet another statement in which talked about taking legal action against The Family Man 2. His tweet in Tamil read, “Let us take legal action and democratic action against The Family Man 2 which is against Tamilians. Let us stop it from screening! (sic).” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Review: Better Than The First; Manoj Bajpayee is Star But Samantha, a Hero!



Earlier, politician and filmmaker Seeman condemned The Family Man 2 and its makers, Raj and DK after the release of the show’s trailer. He has stated that LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) is portrayed as terrorist in the show.

Samantha also shared a long note on the Family Man 2 controversy. She said that she was ‘aghast and shocked’ when she watched the documentaries of women in the Eelam war and the ‘unspeakable grief’ that Tamils of Eelam went through ‘over an extended period of time’. She further added that the ‘world looked away’ when thousands of people of Eelam lost their lives,’ and ‘lakhs lost their livelihood and homes’ and many still continued to live in ‘far way lands’ with the ‘wounds’ of the civil war still ‘fresh in their hearts and minds’.

Helmed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 features Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Suman Kumar, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Sharib Hashim, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The show is set in Chennai with Samantha playing the role of Raji and is pitted against Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee).