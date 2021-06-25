The Family Man 2 intimate scenes: Samantha Akkineni’s Rajji emerged as the most talked-about character from the latest season of The Family Man that released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. The tough and cold Rajji finds some solace in his fellow team member – Sajad, who helps her in the mission. While the makers hint at a growing romance between Rajji and Sajad, the audience never gets to see anything really brewing between the two. However, it is established that the two bond over their mutual feelings of dismay and passion to get back to their lands where they had been outcasted from. Also Read - The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi To Battle Against Manoj Bajpayee After Turning Down Offer For Season 2?

In his latest interview with an entertainment portal now, actor Shahab Ali aka Sajid speaks on shooting the 'suggestive' scenes with Samantha. When asked if the makers had elaborated more on their relationship in the story, the actor mentioned that there were scenes between the two but those were chopped from the final product. Shahab mentioned that they had shot for a few scenes that established how Sajid and Rajji fall in love but those were not a part of the show due to creative reasons.

Shahab told Bollywood Hungama: “We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation).”

Both Samantha and Shahab play the roles of extremists and their chemistry in the series has been widely appreciated.