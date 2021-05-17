The Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: The Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer highly-anticipated web series, The Family Man 2, is all set to come up with a new trailer on May 19 (Wednesday). With the new trailer of the web series, the makers, Raj and DK, will finally reveal the release date. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of The Family Man 2 is going to be out on Wednesday, May 19. The makers are aware of the humongous expectations associated with the show. And the promo promises to surely enhance the excitement. The Family Man was known for blending humour with thrill. The sequel follows this template and this would be visible in the trailer. Also, the promo would introduce the viewers to the character of Samantha Akkineni and how it adds to the madness.” Also Read - Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni Asks Makers To Release Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Series Soon

As per the reports, the series will premiere with no big cuts. The source added, “A little bit of snipping here and there. But that’s it. There is no real change, no big cut. Amazon went through the entire footage of Season 2 with a fine toothcomb to ensure there is nothing politically incorrect in Season 2.” Also Read - Wonder Woman 1984 Starring Gal Gadot Finally Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Clarifying the speculations that The Family Man will release on June 11, the source said, “It’ll be out next month but the date is not fixed yet. A decision would be taken in a few days. Amazon might unveil the release date in the trailer.” Also Read - Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Release On June 11?

As the news broke out, fans could not hold their excitement and trended The Family Man 2 on Twitter.

Earlier, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared an official statement that reads, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.