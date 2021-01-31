After the controversies surrounding Mirzapur and Tandav, seems like Amazon Prime Video has postponed the release of its popular show – The Family Man. The makers were releasing the second season of the show on February 12. However, the recent objections and legal proceedings against the streaming giant have made the owners take a U-turn on the release. Also Read - Watch ‘The Family Man Season 1’ For Free on Amazon Prime Video Till January 19

The directors of the show – Raj and DK, have fulfilled their duty and delivered the complete season to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has though decided to put an indefinite hold on the release of The Family 2. A report published by Bollywood insider Subhash K Jha mentioned that the makers swear by their content. There's nothing objectionable in the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer. However, Amazon reportedly thinks that it's better to not release anything in such sensitive times when there are already so many cases filed against them for allegedly 'hurting the religious sentiments.'

The Family Man 2 is one of the most anticipated series of the year. It's about a middle-class man who's also a popular spy. How he juggles with the family duties while performing a special mission for the country is what comprises the storyline of the show. The first season was super successful and that established the grounds for the second season.

While there’s no official announcement from the production, the postponement seems definitely likely.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday that the I&B Ministry is going to clarify the new ‘functioning’ of the OTT soon.