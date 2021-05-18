The Family Man 2 is less than a month away from its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer series is all set for June 4 release. As the release date comes closer, the Bollywood Hungama report suggests some interesting details about the much-awaited series. A source close to the development revealed that Samatha Akkineni is all set to play the role of a suicide bomber. Yes, you heard us right! Also Read - Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Premiere on June 4

The source was quoted as saying, “One of the most crucial characters in the series is that of Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist organization and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee will be something to watch out for.” Also Read - The Family Man 2: Makers To Finally Unveil Release Date With New Trailer, Fans Can't Hold Their Excitement

Samantha will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, Raji, who will be clashing with Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant head-on in the show. As per the other cast members, Samantha’s performance is mind-blowing in the show and will shock the audience. Also Read - Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni Asks Makers To Release Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Series Soon

When asked if the terrorist organization shown in the show is inspired by real life, the source said, “No, it’s not. The makers have created a fictional terrorist group. It’s the most sensible thing to do in today’s times when anything can lead to a controversy.”

The makers are all set to release the new trailer of Family Man 2 on Wednesday (May 19) and with the trailer, they will also be unveiling the release date officially. A source close to the production house has now confirmed, “June 4 is the streaming date for Family Man Season 2. The date will be announced in the trailer being released on May 19. Ever since the February streaming date was postponed by Amazon, there has been ongoing speculation on the new release date. Well, we can put all speculation to rest. ”

On Tuesday, Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted a new poster of The Family Man 2 and wrote, “Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours?#TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow. (sic)”

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.