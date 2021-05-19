The Family Man 2 Trailer Reactions: The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer and now fans just cannot keep calm. While many netizens are going gaga over the new trailer and Manoj Bajpayee’s performance, many feel that Samantha is nailing her role as an antagonist. Many viewers are more ecited about the face-off between Manoj and Samantha. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look

One user tweeted, "Brilliant as usual. Raising the bar of expectations with every season. Eagerly waiting for June 4 sir. Best wishes."

"Finally trailer out!! Bahut hi zabardast tha trailer.. now waiting for the series to drop on 4th june…", wrote another.

Another said, “Maza aayega yaar 4 june ko Tysm @BajpayeeManoj sir @Samanthaprabhu2 mam waiting for your fierce performance.”

Check Out The Reactions Here:

#TheFamilyMan2

Me after watching THE FAMILY MAN 2 TRAILER pic.twitter.com/8NZVtTy4JY — HARSHIT PANDEY (@HARSHIT0710) May 19, 2021

And This Is Called “GUTS” @Samanthaprabhu2 🔥 Just One Word For The Trailer “MASTERPIECE” You just Blew My mind With Those Glimpses of Yours💥 Freaking Proud Being A Fan of You & Your Transformation As Raji is TERRIFIC🔥#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 #TheFamilyManOnPrime pic.twitter.com/XrI3gRENL9 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) May 19, 2021

The Family Man @BajpayeeManoj is coming to #Chennai in search of @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️😍.. All my favorite things are coming together for this season.

It’s #RajiVsSrikant for you all. 🔥🙈 PS: I don’t want either of you to die. Please! #TheFamilyMan2 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lUdrbUUtNa — KabeemKubaam (@KabeemKubaam) May 19, 2021



In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee is not only dealing with the new face of danger, Rajji, but also with his marriage. His wife tells him that their marriage is a scam as he deals with a corporate job but is seen having a FOMO as he is kept away from his calling. The trailer gives us a glimpse into a much bigger terrorist attack and it has just got even more exciting.

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.