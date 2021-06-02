The Family Man 2: The wait is finally over! The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release on Amazon Prime Video. Well, the fans are super excited and just cannot wait anymore. Season one of the show ended in a cliff-hanger and the viewers have waited too long to watch what happens next. Also Read - June 2021 Guide: What’s New on Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And SonyLIV This Month?

Ahead of the release of the much popular web series, actor Manoj Bajpayee has been treating fans with intriguing posts on social media. The show will also see a new character played by popular south Indian actor Samantha Akkineni. She is playing the role of Raji and will be pitted against Srikant.

Where To Watch:

The Family Man season 2 will premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

How To Watch:

For Amazon Prime Video’s subscribers, you have to only tune into the show and for non-subscribers, they can take up the subscription given by the online streaming platform.

About Trailer of Family Man 2:

In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee is not only dealing with the new face of danger, Rajji, but also with his marriage. His wife tells him that their marriage is a scam as he deals with a corporate job but is seen having a FOMO as he is kept away from his calling. The trailer gives us a glimpse into a much bigger terrorist attack and it has just got even more exciting.

The plot of Family Man Season 2:

The story will continue from the major cliffhanger ending of season 1. Delhi’s fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack and what happens next will be shown in the series. Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension and fans will finally know what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Srikant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current status of mission Zulfiqar will be revealed.

Family Man 2 Controversy:

Days before the release of Manoj Bajpayee‘s much-awaited series, The Family Man 2, has fallen under controversies after a number of protests began calling for a ban on the show as it allegedly hurts the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and also people of Tamil Nadu. However, after the rising controversy, the makers had put up a clarification on the issue and wrote, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.”

The cast of The Family Man 2:

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 release. The web series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.

The Amazon Original Series received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers in India and around the world. The first season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is the most-watched Amazon Original in India till date. Just like the first season, the second one will also be helmed and produced by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.