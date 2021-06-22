Mumbai: The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee has been a huge success and fans are waiting for the announcement of season 3 of the much popular web series. As per the Koimoi report, the next installment of The Family Man will have a dreamy battle between south star Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee Aka Srikant Tiwari. Sethupathi’s inclusion in the show is not confirmed yet, however, makers are likely to make an announcement in the upcoming months. Also Read - The Family Man: Sharib Hashmi on Being JK Talpade, Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni And Mamata Banerjee | Exclusive

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi was also approached for The Family Man season 2 to play a Lankan militant but he turned down the offer for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, the third season of The Family Man 2 will be based on the ongoing situation of Covid-19 and coronavirus-led lockdown. The show ended by showing the spread of the virus and nationwide lockdown, an evil plan of Chinese troops to distract the government from the danger that they pose to India. The viewers will witness a war between TASC and Chinese troops, who plan to destroy India through their 'Guan Yu' mission. Srikant Tiwari and the team will be seen battling to stop the dangerous mission.

A report in Pinkvilla also states, “Season 3 puts TASC against the enemies from China in the times when the entire world is fighting an invisible enemy in the form of this virus.”

The web series has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.