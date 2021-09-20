Mumbai: The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee first premiered on September 20, 2019, and created a wave among the viewers and netizens. The show was hailed for its intriguing and edge-of-the-seat storyline. Manoj Bajpayee also received much appreciation for his role as Srikant Tiwari and one-liners. Now, Manoj Bajpayee shared a quirky scene from season one of the show where Srikant and his partner JK Talpade are trying to capture the terrorist as he celebrates two years of the popular show. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “GANPATI Bappa Morya!!! #2yearsofthefamilyman. (sic)”Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee's Father Hospitalised, Condition Critical

In another post, he shares the poster of the show and mentioned that it 'all started with season 1'. He captioned it, "And it all started with season 1 !! #2yearsofhefamilyman. (sic)"

The fans are all delighted at Bajpayee’s post. While few dropped hearts and expressed how they love Srikant and JK in the show, few were curious to know about the season 3 and it’s release date.

While one user wrote, “Waiting for season 3.”

One more user wrote, “Mujhe lga ki next season ka date announced karoge aap.”

Another user commented, “Season 3 kab?”

The Family Man season one revolves around mission Zulfiqar, where the terrorists attempt an imminent chemical attack. On the other hand, Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship hit the rock bottom ad makers leave fans wondering over what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Meanwhile, Srikant killed Kareem and his girlfriend has evidence to prove his innocence.

The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, among others.