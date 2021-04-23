The Family Man 2 Release Date Update: Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 is reportedly hitting the screens in May now. The show was postponed by the streaming giant after several police cases were filed against Tandav and Mirzapur for hurting the religious sentiments of people. However, seems like there’s going to be some sort of relief for the audience as the makers are likely to announce a new release date in the upcoming days. Also Read - The Family Man 2 NOT Releasing on Feb 12 as Amazon Prime Video Deals With Mirzapur-Tandav Fiasco?

The show features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead with Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mahek Thakur, Gul Panag, and Sharib Hashmi among others. In his latest conversation with Lehren TV, Bajpayee revealed that the audience's wait for The Family Man Season 2 is going to be over soon. He said, "We're going to get a release date from Amazon very soon." The actor who plays the role of NIA Agent Srikant Tiwari in the show added that he has shot for his part in the season and there's nothing that is left to be done. However, he mentioned that the lockdown impacted the post-production work of The Family Man 2. When asked if he is done shooting the season, Bajpayee said, "Long back, last year itself. But the lockdown has really slowed down the post-production work."

Earlier, Sharib, who plays the role of JK Talpade in the show, talked to PeepingMoon and mentioned that the second season of The Family Man is even better than the first season and it will blow your mind. "Long back, last year itself. But the lockdown has really slowed down the post-production work," he said.

All set for The Family Man 2 then?