The Witcher Release Date Out: The wait is finally over! Netflix unveils a new poster of The Witcher starring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and teased that she is ‘destined to survive’ in the medieval fantasy world. The much-anticipated Netflix series will premiere with its season 2 on December 17. The official Twitter account of The Witcher shared the poster and wrote, “Lost in chaos. Destined to survive. The Witcher Season 2 debuts on December 17 on Netflix. (sic)”

Earlier, the Twitter handle of The Witcher also shared the poster starring Henry, teasing that he is ‘destined to protect’. The tweet read, “Created to kill. Destined to protect. The Witcher Season 2 debuts on December 17 on Netflix. (sic)”

The Witcher revolves around Geralt, who travels across the medieval landscape known as the Continent hunting monsters for profit, and ultimately he learned about his destiny to protect Ciri. In season 2, he will be bringing Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. However, he is seemingly heartbroken after losing Yennefer at the Battle of Sodden and findings that suggest that he should defend the various enemies coming in Ciri’s way outside the city walls as well as her burgeoning powers.

The show features monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Cintra princess Ciri, Eamon Farren as a Nilfgaardian commander hunting down Ciri, and Joey Batey as Geralt’s bard companion Jaskier.

The Witcher season 1 finale ended with Yennefer sacrificed her life to defend Sodden Hill from invading Nilgaardian. The first trailers of The Witcher season 2 confirmed the sorceress’ return and showed that she has been captured by rival Fringilla, who is working with Nilgaard. Yennifer and Geralt’s destiny is closely linked with each other as the sorceress also becomes a mother figure to Ciri.