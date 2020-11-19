We know how gender roles have restricted women from pursuing certain careers. And now that the glass ceilings are being broken, why not talk about all these years of suffering in the mainstream cinema! Actor Swara Bhasker, who has made sure that her work comments on the years of patriarchy and show how gender stereotypes sabotage a woman’s life and profession, has once again signed on to do something that shows the treatment given to a woman when she decides to pursue something that’s not considered ‘conventionally suitable’ for her. Also Read - Paatal Lok Actor Asif Basra Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker And Others Express Shock

In Netflix’s new series titled Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Swara plays a young woman who wants to be a stand-up comedian but is not encouraged by her parents or the fiance who would rather see her as the mother of his kids within a year of marriage. The trailer shows a story that’s relatable to many Indian women, however, it’s too early to say how entertaining the story comes out to be and how worthy are the performances. Also Read - 'Is Rhea Chakraborty Being Framed?,' Swara Bhasker Asks a Prominent Question Citing The New WhatsApp Chats

Another interesting part about Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is the uncanny resemblance of Swara’s character with that of Amazon Prime’s famous Marvellous Mrs Maisel. The Emmy nominated show centres around a woman who turns up to be a famous stand-up comedian and makes a career out of her sly digs taken on patriarchy and how she has seen men dominating the world in most sectors. The show also seems a bit inspired by Prime’s another series titled Four More Shots Please. In the show, Siddhi, played by Maanvi Gagroo, wants to be a stand-up comedian but has to struggle through a lot of criticism because being a comedian is not a traditionally acceptable career choice for a woman even in those societies that ‘allow’ a woman to work.

Directed by Debbie Rao, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag also features veteran actors Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni. The series has real-life stand-up comic Varun Thakur in the role of Swara’s fiance. What do you think of the trailer?