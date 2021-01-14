The highly-anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man will be available to stream soon and there’s no better time than now to refresh all the latest action that enthralled the audience in Season 1. As the wait for the launch of the new season nears, Amazon Prime Video is giving an opportunity to the entire nation to binge-watch the Indian Amazon Original The Family Man for free! Starting January 14, 2021, Non-Prime members will have free access to all episodes of The Family Man, until January 19 2021. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Series 'Four More Shots Please' Gets Season 3, Kriti Kulhari Makes The Announcement in Style



The edgy, action-drama series follows the life of a covert spy, with a family, and how he has to play these two roles of his life without ever intertwining them, or letting his family know his real profession. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Iyer, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar and Zarin Shihab in key roles, The Family Man Season 1 ends on a pulsating note while the upcoming season promises to pack a similar punch. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, The Family Man Season 1 will take you straight into the double life of Srikant Tiwari, filled with mystery and suspense at every turn.

The Family Man 2′s trailer will release on January 19 and web series will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 12.

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.