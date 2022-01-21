New Delhi: Unpaused: Naya Safar has been released and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The show starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Shreya Dhanwanthary among other actors presents five stories amid the coronavirus pandemic that provide hope and positivity. However, in an exclusive conversation with India.com the show’s director Nupur Asthana explained why one should watch a show on coronavirus, in the times of coronavirus.Also Read - Unpaused Naya Safar Unveils New Song: Naya Safar Induces Hope in The Hearts Of Listeners’

"You are watching some truth around you, right? That it always kind of appealing and there are emotional stories. They somewhere touch your heart in some way or the other. So, at least our stories will be relevant even after the pandemic," Nupur Asthana said.

Nupur Asthana also added that the show brings hope and positivity. She also revealed the reason for naming the show 'Unpaused' and said, "It is exactly that, there was a pause in our lives. Thoda unpause karke thoda aage badhte hai, that's why it is called Naya Safar. It is kind of about manifesting hope, survival, moving on, dealing with things in the best way possible. It is exploring all of that."

Apart from this, during the conversation, the show’s lead actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Shreya Dhanwanthary also shared their experiences of shooting amid the pandemic. The two actors mentioned that all the coronavirus protocols were taken care of and that the focus was on work only.

“They (makers) made sure everything was safe and in place, there were precautions. Me and Priyanshu, both of us have been shooting during the pandemic last year as well. Most of my year was on sets,” Shreya said.

Priyanshu also revealed that nobody on the sets was tested positive for coronavirus during the shoot. Talking about his shooting experience, he said, “Throughout the year I was shooting in different states. The idea was to trust the production, trust each other, take precautions, keep your immunity high. Sets pe baate hi yahi hoti thi. But we all wanted to work because I think entertainment should keep ongoing.”