Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been associated with Amazon Prime Video through his popular web series, The Family Man, which has now come out with its highly applauded second season. The actor is all set to feature on Netflix original film Ray, which is an anthology of four stories inspired by Satyajit Ray. Though, it is often said that streaming platforms are always at war due to the high competition, the latest camaraderie by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, proves it to be wrong. Also Read - The Family Man 2: DK And Raj Open Up About Long Tamil Sequences, Raji's Brownface Allegations | Read On

Both the OTT platforms got engaged in a fun banter over Manoj Bajpayee’s debut with Netflix for his upcoming film, Ray. Following the trailer release of its upcoming film Ray, Netflix posted a quirky message on social media saying “@ManojBajpayee coming to a Netflix Series. We love that you are a part of this family, Man – Ray” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Creators on Turning Samantha Akkineni Aka Raji’s Skin Tone Several Shades Browner

Amazon Prime Video was quick to react to the same by posting “Srikant, Job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga nah?’. While the series of tweets went viral in no time, the actor finally took to Twitter to respond to the trend by posting “Hahahahaha, that’s top class banter!! Job nahi role badla hai!!! Also Read - The Family Man 2: Abhay Verma Aka Kalyan Thanks Viewers For Their Overwhelming Response, Netizens Call Him 'Heera'

However, this is not the first time that Amazon Prime and Netflix have engaged in some of the most fun banter on social media. In 2020, when the world was waiting with bated breaths for the second season of Mirzapur 2, Netflix put out a video featuring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Fans inundated the comments asking about season 2; captioning the video, “@primevideoin Batao Bhai, log puch rahe hai”, to which Amazon Prime Video had cheekily replied tweeting “arey, seedha seedha bolo tumhe dekhna hai ?”. Netflix retorted to the same with “@yehhainmirzapur you say Guddu bablu we say Atapi Vatapi”.

With the launch of Netflix’s 2-day long streaming fest last year, Amazon Prime Video put out a fun ad called ‘No Fest, Just Facts’ where the YouTube ad description read, “Free streaming of unlimited blockbuster entertainment, TV shows, Amazon Originals and premium movies for not just 2 but 30 complete days!”. Quirky much?

Mirror Mirror on the wall, is this the friendliest rivalry of them all? Well, if history is anything to go by, we can bet on that for sure!