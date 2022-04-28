Lock Upp News: Actor Payal Rohatgi says she has been trying to have a kid with her boyfriend, Sangram Singh, for a long time but she can’t get pregnant. The actress is currently seen as a participant in the reality show Lock Upp which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. In the latest promo released by the channel on social media, Payal is seen breaking down in front of the camera.Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Takes Bath in Front of Everyone, Fans Ask 'Is it Naughty Lock Upp?'

The actress said she and Sangram are trying for a baby and have taken all the help including IVF but nothing worked. She added that her partner loves kids but they have failed everytime they tried to have a baby. Payal kept weeping in front of the camera and said, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant. We are trying since 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen). And once a troll called me 'baanjh (barren)'."

The actress, who is known for her controversial statements and social media posts, went on to reveal that she has asked Sangram to get married to another woman who can bear his child. “I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can’t have kids, he deserves to have his own kids. I can’t give you, don’t get married to me, get married to a girl who can give you a child,” she said.

Payal has emerged as one of the most popular players from Lock Upp. She is joined by the likes of Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui among others in the show. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!