Wedding card of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leaked, ceremony and reception scheduled on…

The wedding card of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced online, hinting at an intimate ceremony and a grand reception. Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple’s special day.

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reason to rejoice. After months of speculation about the couple’s wedding, a leaked invitation card has surfaced online, giving a glimpse into the couple’s special plans. The card has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for news about the wedding dates and events.

Details from the leaked wedding card

According to the leaked card, Vijay and Rashmika are planning an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026. This private event will be attended by close friends and family, making it a personal celebration for the couple. The card also mentions a grand wedding reception scheduled for March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The wedding card contains a heartfelt note from Vijay stating, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter-celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

The reception invitation also expressed the couple’s excitement about celebrating with friends and fans, reading, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards Taj Krishna Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Check out the leaked ceremony card

The reaction of fans

The leaked wedding card has gone viral on social media with fans flooding comment sections to share their excitement and good wishes. The couple’s fans are eagerly anticipating both the intimate ceremony and the reception. The buzz has only increased as followers look forward to seeing pictures and updates from the celebrations.

More about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika, both successful actors in Telugu cinema, have been open about their relationship in the past, and this wedding leak marks the next exciting chapter for them. The intimate nature of the wedding is expected to keep media coverage limited, while the reception will likely be a larger celebration attended by industry colleagues and close acquaintances.

