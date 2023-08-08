Home

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi Set To Bring Three Times The Madness In Ahmed Khan’s Welcome 3

Reports suggest that choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan is all set to direct the third installment of fan-favourite franchise, Welcome 3. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Ahmed Khan to direct the third installment of Welcome franchise. (File photo)

Dynamic duo Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor as Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai have been immortalised in Bollywood with their performances in Welcome. The Welcome franchise, well-known for its rib-tickling dialogues and comical scenes, is back with another installment which will be directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. This comedy extravaganza promises to unleash three times the madness with Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Fans of the comic caper franchise can now brace themselves for another laughter riot after John Abraham starrer Welcome 2. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the first half of 2024.

In addition to that, it was reported previously that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are being replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the third part of the franchise. While Akshay Kumar is supposed to be a part of the franchise, replacing John Abraham.

Ahmed Khan To Direct Welcome 3: Reports

According to sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Firoz Nadiadwala has pulled in Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan on board to direct this comedy of errors. Firoz Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan share a bond that goes way back to the 2000s. In fact, not many know that Ahmed has also directed a film for Firoz Nadiadwala titled Fool n Final. Adding further, the source informed that Firoz feels that Ahmed has the right aesthetics to direct Welcome 3 and has signed him for the comic caper.”

The source further added, “Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt are quite excited about the third installment Welcome 3. Ahmed has delivered multiple hits in the action space and Welcome 3 will also have some action alongside the humour. The entire team is confident that Ahmed will bring a new flavour to Welcome and will receive love from the audience all over again. The preparation work is going on in full swing at the moment.”

Ahmed Khan Upcoming Works

On the work front, apart from Welcome 3, Ahmed Khan will also be directing Awara Pagal Deewana 2, which will hit the theatres later next year. He will also direct Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff, Jimmy Shergill and Sunny Hinduja.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s professional commitments, the superstar is set with 3 back-to-back comic franchises to win over his audience, all over again. The actor is roped in the fifth installment of Housefull 5 alongside Ritesh Deshmukh. He will also feature in films like Hera Pheri 3 and Singham Again.

