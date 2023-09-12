Home

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar’s Next Comes To A Halt Due To Non-payment Of Dues? Here Is The Truth

Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Raveena Tandon is slated to release on December 20, 2024.

Welcome 3 shoot comes to a halt. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar will soon commence work on his next, Welcome 3. Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the third installment of the popular franchise has been titled, Welcome To The Jungle. The sequel enjoys an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal and is slated to reach the cinema halls on December 20, 2024. However, it looks like the film has landed in trouble. If latest reports are to be believed, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has put the shooting of the movie on hold.

Why Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 Has Been Put On Hold

Going by The Times of India report, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to Jyoti Deshpande, C.E.O, Viacom 18, and other actors and technicians associated with Welcome to the Jungle to urge producer Firoz Nadiadwala to pay the balance amount of Welcome 2 maker Anees Bazmee, whose cheques have bounced. FWICE wrote to all actors of Welcome 3, asking them to not shoot for the film unless producer Firoz Nadiadwala clears the pending dues of technicians of Welcome 2. For the unaware, a non-cooperation was also issued against Firoz Nadiadwala by the FWICE three years back.

During an exclusive interaction with ETimes, FWICE President said, “Firoz Nadiadwala had paid the technicians of Welcome 2 in 2015, and the amount was about Rs 4cr, which was later reduced to Rs 2cr. However, Nadiadwala stopped payment of the cheque after we deposited it.”

All About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande in collaboration with Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film will see Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara in significant roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and Base Industries Group, the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Refreshing your memory, the first installment of the series, Welcome, released in 2007, followed by the sequel, Welcome Back in 2015.

