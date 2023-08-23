Home

Entertainment

Welcome 3: Akshay-Raveena Team up Again After 20 Years For Anees Bazmee’s Comic-Caper

Welcome 3: Akshay-Raveena Team up Again After 20 Years For Anees Bazmee’s Comic-Caper

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are going to team up again after 20 years for Anees Bazmee's comic-caper.

Welcome 3: Akshay-Raveena Team up Again After 20 Years For Anees Bazmee's Comic-Caper

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar is currently basking high on the success of OMG 2. The film has become a blockbuster as it survived tough competition from Gadar 2 and Jailer’s monstrous earnings. Akshay once again gave a historic commercial hit which resonated with audiences amid Sunny Deol and Rajnikanth’s box office Tsunami. Apart from reprising the role of Raju in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay is also geared up for Welcome 3. The comic caper stars Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. Akshay initially starred in the first installment, while John Abraham was signed for the sequel which bombed at the box office. As, Akshay makes his comeback into comedy, he is all set to team up with his Mohra co-star.

Trending Now

AKSHAY KUMAR-RAVEENA TANDON REUNITE FOR WELCOME 3

Akshay will be working alongside Raveena Tandon in the third installment of Welcome according to Pinkvilla report. A source claimed that, “Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The report further stated that, “Welcome 3 is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon. Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion.”

Akshay will next be seen in The Great Escape, Soorarai Pottru remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His recent release OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdeo, Arun Govil and others in crucial roles.

Raveena will next be seen in the romantic-comedy Ghudchadi, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

For more updates on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES