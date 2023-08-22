Home

Welcome 3: No Uday-Majnu Banter in This One! Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar Out, Here’s Why

Welcome 3 will sadly won't have the epic duo of Uday and Majnu Bhai this time. Instead, the makers have got Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on board.

Welcome 3 full starcast: Welcome 3 is in the works and Akshay Kumar is returning to spearhead it after the first film in the franchise. The actor will be joined by his Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty in the lead, followed by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. As per the latest report on the film, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who played the iconic characters of Uday bhai and Majnu bhai, respectively, are officially out of the film.

A report published in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the film revealing that Anil had financial issues with the makers which led to his absence from Welcome 3. And as for Nana, he reportedly didn’t think it would be wiser to do the film without having his ‘Majnu’ by his side. The report mentioned that Anil when producer Firoz Nadiadwala went to the actor with the story of Welcome 3, he apparently charged Rs 18 crore for the film and refused to budge. Further discussion happened but the actor stuck to his demand and therefore, the makers had to take that call.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the dynamic Munnabhai duo have reunited for the film and it will be interesting to see how they don’t let the audience miss Majnu-Uday’s banter. Welcome 3 has been titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle‘ and it is reportedly going to be the biggest film in the franchise so far. It will be entirely shot in real forest locations, reportedly Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up to begin shooting for Hera Pheri 3. Suniel, in an interview recently, expressed his excitement about getting back on the sets with the team. He said the promo has been shot and the shooting will begin in September this year.

Apart from the four actors, Welcome To The Jungle also features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Krushna Abhishek, Kikoo Sharda, Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi, The film is slated to be the big Christmas release next year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Welcome 3!

