Welcome 3 | Suniel Shetty Joins Akshay Kumar For The Comedy Franchise: Report

It is worth noting that the third installment of Welcome will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Set in the jungle, the film is speculated to hit the theatres during the Christmas 2024 weekend

The popular comedy film Welcome was released in 2007.

Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala are collaborating again. They will soon start working together on Welcome 3 followed by Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Earlier, reports circulated that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have also joined forces with Akshay to collaborate on the third installment of the comedy franchise Welcome 3. They will be seen essaying the character of the notorious gangsters. Keeping the excitement intact, the makers, now, have also roped in Suniel Shetty to play a pivotal role in the film.

Suniel Shetty Roped In For Welcome 3

Recently, Pinkvilla published a report mentioning that the renowned actor Suniel Shetty has come on board to play a key role in Welcome 3. The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, “Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board” adding that “It’s a comic role but in a new light with a new character shade.”

However, the character he will be playing in the upcoming film has nothing to do with the iconic characters Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri respectively. Spilling beans on the pre-production work for Welcome 3, the source went on to inform that “The team has already locked some shooting locations and is gearing to take the film on floors soon.” It added that the team is currently working on the action scenes and the looks of the characters.

Welcome To The Jungle

It is worth noting that the third installment of Welcome will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The title of the film has been confirmed to be Welcome To The Jungle. Set in the jungle, the film is speculated to hit the theatres during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Earlier, reports of Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani playing the lead characters in the film also made it to the portal. The film will go on floors soon.

Welcome Franchise

The popular comedy film Welcome was released in 2007. The intriguing cast of the film included Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor who played the iconic Uday and Majnu. Besides, Paresh Rawa, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat were also showered with applause for their comic timings in the film.

