Home

Entertainment

Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Reveals He Stayed at The Same Hotel as Akshay Kumar’s Staff, Was Paid Less Than Them

Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Reveals He Stayed at The Same Hotel as Akshay Kumar’s Staff, Was Paid Less Than Them

Remember the man who said 'main hockey ka khiladi tha' in Welcome? Well, he has more things to say about his time shooting that film.

Mushtaq Khan on shooting Welcome with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actor Mushtaq Khan has worked in many Hindi films and with the biggest names in the film industry. However, he says things are not all glitzy and happy as it may seem most of the time. In an interview recently, the actor recalled the time he shot for the 2007 film Welcome and was not given a respectable working environment.

Trending Now

Mushtaq remembered being made to stay in the same hotel as Akshay Kumar‘s staff and being paid less than them. The actor, while speaking to Digital Commentary, said, the makers like to spend huge money on the ‘stars’ but not on the others associated with the film. He, however, added that things are changing in the industry and these production teams have started treating everyone equally.

You may like to read

Welcome actor Mushtaq: ‘Was allotted the same hotel as Akshay’s staff’

Mushtaq said in the interview: “My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately, our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films.”

He added that he’s now working on Stree 2 where people respect each other and also take care of each other. “But, a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together.” He then talked about working in the OTT space and how it has encouraged a new working culture in the industry. “I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave me a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well,” he said.

Mushtaq praised Aamir Khan in the same conversation and talked about an incident when he found the superstar outside his house at 12:15 am to discuss a scene. He was talking about the actors who give respect to others by not interfering in their scenes. Mushtaq, who is popular for his funny monologue ‘Main Hockey ka khiladi tha…’ in Welcome, said, “He wants the scene to be good and he wants that if a scene has four artists they get their moments. For instance, if I have a scene then that will remain my scene. This is a big thing. When it is said that he interferes that’s not true.”

Your thoughts on Mushtaq’s statements?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.